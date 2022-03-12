Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.53 ($84.28).

BAS opened at €53.88 ($58.57) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €64.27 and a 200 day moving average of €63.38. Basf has a 52-week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($79.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

