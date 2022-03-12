Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Declares None Dividend of $1.50

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous None dividend of $0.25.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,386. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

