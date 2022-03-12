Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Declares None Dividend of $1.50

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous None dividend of $0.25.
Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,386. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67.
In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Bassett Furniture Industries (Get Rating)
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.