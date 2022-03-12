Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
