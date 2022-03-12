BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 97.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

