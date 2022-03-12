BCS Wealth Management Acquires 833 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,277,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,419,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.44 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.

