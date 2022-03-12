BCS Wealth Management Buys 368 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 79,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 196,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.55 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

