BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $73.84 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

