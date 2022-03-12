Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $40.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

Shares of BEEM stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 307,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.09. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter worth $80,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

