Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of BSEFY opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. Benesse has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.24.
Benesse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benesse (BSEFY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.