Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.73.

ELY opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

