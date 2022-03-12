Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 237 ($3.11) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

M&G Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.