Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.25) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £844.91 million and a P/E ratio of 40.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 493.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 509.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 306 ($4.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 565 ($7.40).

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,231.42).

About Volution Group (Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.