Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) PT Raised to $11.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

BRY opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $795.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.59. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $20,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

