Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.87) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.03. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $444,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

