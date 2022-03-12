Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 1,111,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,172. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $13,752,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

