Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,893 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $197.67 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.94 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

