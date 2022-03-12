BioSyent (CVE:RX) PT Raised to C$8.00

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:RX opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.60 million and a PE ratio of 21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.84. BioSyent has a 12 month low of C$6.76 and a 12 month high of C$9.59.

BioSyent Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

