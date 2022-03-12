BioSyent (CVE:RX) PT Raised to C$8.00

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE:RX opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.60 million and a PE ratio of 21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.84. BioSyent has a 12 month low of C$6.76 and a 12 month high of C$9.59.
BioSyent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.