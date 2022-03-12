Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Bioventus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE BVS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 339,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,085. Bioventus has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
BVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
Bioventus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.
