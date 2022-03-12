Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Bioventus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BVS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 339,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,085. Bioventus has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bioventus by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

