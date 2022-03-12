BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $49.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

