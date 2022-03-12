BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.14.
BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $49.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
