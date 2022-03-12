Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.04. 206,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,070. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 404,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

