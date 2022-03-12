BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Trading Down 7.9%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.10 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.07). 544,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 150,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.90. The firm has a market cap of £567.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12.
Further Reading
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.