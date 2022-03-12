BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.
BIT opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.21.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
