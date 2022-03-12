BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MUC opened at $13.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.