BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.91% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

