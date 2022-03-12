BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.
MQY opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $17.20.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
