BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $725.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $948.25.

Shares of BLK opened at $687.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $793.31 and a 200 day moving average of $869.80. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

