BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.