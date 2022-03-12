BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Up 628.6% in February

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 628.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:BLUA opened at $9.77 on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.