BMO Capital Markets Increases Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$11.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

