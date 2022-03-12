BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NOVT opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

