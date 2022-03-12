BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 48,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $99,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $152,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.