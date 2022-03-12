Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 1,955 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63.

