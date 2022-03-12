Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.41 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

