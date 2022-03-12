Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

