Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$10.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,145.50.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

