Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,720.81.

BKNG opened at $2,017.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,378.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2,367.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in Booking by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

