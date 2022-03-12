Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $2,560.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $47.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $23.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $89.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $125.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,720.81.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,017.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,378.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,367.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 88.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marlowe Partners LP grew its stake in Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

