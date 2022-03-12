Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 2.5%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 2,356,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,180,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 4.93.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 80.19%.
About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
