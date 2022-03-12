Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 2.5%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 2,356,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,180,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 4.93.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 80.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 669.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 767,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 149,239 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 351.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

