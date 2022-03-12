BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of BP opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

