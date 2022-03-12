BrainsWay Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrainsWay in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.60 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

