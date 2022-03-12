Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €99.00 ($107.61) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €93.21 ($101.31).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($61.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.49.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.