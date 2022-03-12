Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €99.00 ($107.61) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €93.21 ($101.31).
Shares of BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($61.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.49.
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
