Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

