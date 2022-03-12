British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,068 ($40.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a one year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.