British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BATS. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).
British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,068 ($40.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,815.32. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £70.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
