British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BATS. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,068 ($40.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,815.32. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £70.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

