Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
BTVCY opened at $20.04 on Friday. Britvic has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.
About Britvic (Get Rating)
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
