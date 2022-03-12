Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. UWM reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in UWM by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in UWM by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in UWM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UWM by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in UWM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

