Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $348.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.14. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

