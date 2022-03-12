Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. QCR reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. 61,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $851.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in QCR by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

