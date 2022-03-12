Brokerages Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target at $30.75

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.