Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target at $7.16

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,659,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

